Colossal Biosciences-Gestated Startup, Breaking, Announces Breakthrough In The Global Fight Against Plastic

By targeting the United States’ food waste, the Colossal Biosciences-gestated company has the potential to reduce approximately 48 tons of CO2 and ease the decomposition of 40 million tons of discarded food.



“The first in-field pilots will target the food waste and composting industry,” shared Kent Wakeford, executive chairman and co-founder of Breaking. “Food waste into landfills is costing $16 billion in taxpayer dollars per year. But that food can’t be composted because of plastic contamination. If we can remove the plastics, we can save the government a lot of money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and help improve overall quality of life.”