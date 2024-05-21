Another of C&C Alpha Group’s success stories includes its investment in Air Deccan, India’s first low-cost airline. Air Deccan eventually became an Indian National Stock Exchange-listed company with a market capitalisation of $500 million. Kingfisher acquired the airline in 2007.

Bhanu Choudhrie’s impact: the Alpha Hospitals success story

Alpha Hospitals is a case study in innovative private equity and entrepreneurship. Initially conceived as an idea discussed around the kitchen table, Alpha Hospitals emerged as a foremost provider of specialist psychiatric care through Bhanu Choudhrie’s investment.

Bhanu Choudhrie helped establish Alpha Hospitals and was a board member from the outset. He oversaw C&C Alpha Group’s incubation of the company, ensuring its steady growth for over a decade.

A prominent player in the UK’s mental health services space, Alpha Hospitals employed more than 1,000 staff across its three sites in Sheffield, Bury, and Woking. These sites offered exceptional services for children and adolescents and low- and medium-secure services.

Additionally, Alpha Hospitals’ sites featured a range of specialist services, including a highly specialised service catering to deaf individuals with a mental illness.

The sale to Cygnet Health Care

13 years after launching Alpha Hospitals, C&C Alpha Group sold the enterprise to Cygnet Health Care for £95 million. The acquisition brought 305 additional beds across Alpha Hospitals’ sites into the Cygnet family, growing Cygnet’s UK footprint from 17 to 20 mental health facilities.

Law firm Trowers & Hamlins advised C&C Alpha Group on the Alpha Hospitals sale. Tim Nye, the firm’s corporate partner and care specialist, emphasised that C&C Alpha Group had collaborated with Alpha Hospitals’ management teams to develop ‘an exceptional business.’

At the time of the sale, Cygnet’s then-CEO David Cole highlighted Alpha Hospitals’ ‘pedigree’ and ‘excellent reputation in the sector.’ He noted that, like Cygnet, Alpha Hospitals was a brand that characterised ‘quality and confidence’ and boasted strong customer relationships.

Five key takeaways from the Alpha Hospitals case study

Here are five key takeaways from the Alpha Hospitals case study for investors who are interested in the healthcare sector:

Finding untapped healthcare opportunities. C&C Alpha Group identified an untapped niche within the healthcare industry. By focusing on psychiatric care, Alpha Hospitals positioned itself as a major player in this underdeveloped space. Taking a long-term approach. C&C Alpha Group’s 13-year involvement with Alpha Hospitals underscores the need for a long-term vision in healthcare investments. Achieving a successful exit in the healthcare sector often requires patience, and the willingness to weather challenges. Prioritising quality patient care. A commitment to delivering high-quality patient care drove Alpha Hospitals’ success. Prioritising patient outcomes is central to the operational success of any healthcare investment strategy. Making social and healthcare impact. Bhanu Choudhrie’s stewardship of Alpha Hospitals illustrates the potential for private equity investments to drive positive change in the social and healthcare sectors. Beyond financial gains, investors can contribute to improving healthcare access, quality, and outcomes for patients and communities. Impactful exits are possible. The £95 million sale of Alpha Hospitals should reassure investors that it’s possible to achieve a strong exit in the UK healthcare sector despite increased competition.

C&C Alpha Group’s other healthcare sector investments

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) forecasts that by 2028, the number of UK residents aged 65 and over will increase by 80% (from 11 million in 2023 to nearly 20 million). This increase is likely to radically alter the landscape of the UK’s care industry, putting extra pressure on an already overstretched system.

The ageing baby-boomer generation could mean an increasing demand for premium and specialist services in the UK and globally. Recognising the significant potential for growth in elderly patient care in the coming years, C&C Alpha Group has added Alpha Health Care to its portfolio.

A single-site facility in the UK, Alpha Health Care specialises in providing complex dementia care for the elderly. The asset has become a local leader in specialist dementia care, establishing a healthy business model and platform for continued growth.

C&C Alpha Group believes in the importance of developing international healthcare ventures that can help meet the growing demand for specialist elderly services. The firm continues to seek promising, niche healthcare opportunities in the UK and abroad.

About Bhanu Choudhrie

Bhanu Choudhrie studied International Business and Marketing at Boston University and has completed the Owner / Management Programme at Harvard Business School. In 2008, he received the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at the UK’s Asian Voice Political and Public Life Awards.

Bhanu Choudhrie brings this careful investment approach to C&C Alpha Group. Typically, the firm acts as an incubator for emerging companies. However, C&C Alpha Group also provides capital and management expertise to mature companies looking to scale or restructure operations.

