Hub4Business

A Novel That Sings: Bhanu Srivastav’s Deified The Legacy Of Yesterday Will Empower Millions In India

Deified: The Legacy of Yesterday is a unique novel that tackles domestic violence. It's not just a read, but an experience with music by Hollywood artists. Written by multifaceted Bhanu Srivastav, the novel's proceeds empower women and children in India through Childline India. Join Sanvi's journey and be part of the change.

Deified The Legacy Of Yesterday
info_icon

Deified The Legacy of Yesterday is not just a book, it's a movement. This groundbreaking novel by Bhanu Srivastav isn't content with simply telling the story of Saanvi, a woman trapped in a loveless marriage. It seeks to shatter the silence surrounding domestic violence and ignite hope in the hearts of millions of women and girls in India.

Bhanu, a multifaceted individual with a passion for writing, music, and technology, has poured his heart into this unique creation. Deified The Legacy of Yesterday isn't just a read, it's an experience. Each of the seven chapters is accompanied by a song specially crafted by Hollywood artists, weaving an emotional journey that allows readers to not just hear Saanvi's story, but feel it.

info_icon

Sanvi's journey of resilience in the face of abuse resonates deeply. Millions of women in India grapple with similar struggles, and Deified offers a powerful message: You are not alone. The novel acts as a beacon, illuminating a path towards breaking free and reclaiming one's life.

But the impact doesn't stop there. All royalty proceeds from Deified will be donated to Childline India, a lifeline for countless vulnerable children. By supporting Deified, you're not just empowering women, you're helping to build a brighter future for the next generation.

The Author Bhanu Srivastav: A Force for Change

Bhanu Srivastav's background is as rich and multifaceted as his novel. A mechanical engineer by education, he embarked on a successful career in banking and finance, tackling diverse challenges from innovation to human resources. Yet, his thirst for knowledge and desire to inspire led him to pursue further education and an impressive array of certifications.

Bhanu's expertise extends to the cutting edge of technology. His research on Artificial Intelligence garnered international recognition, with his findings published by the prestigious University of Munich, Germany. This blend of technical brilliance and creative passion fuels his writing, making Deified a powerful blend of story and social impact.

info_icon

Deified The Legacy of Yesterday is more than a novel; it's a call to action. Join Saanvi's journey, experience the music, and become part of the movement to empower millions in India. Together, we can rewrite the legacy of yesterday and create a brighter future for all.

You can get you copy of Deified The legacy of Yesterday from here - https://www.amazon.in/Deified-Legacy-Yesterday-BHANU-SRIVASTAV/dp/8195225209

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress