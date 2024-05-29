A Novel That Sings: Bhanu Srivastav’s Deified The Legacy Of Yesterday Will Empower Millions In India

Deified The Legacy of Yesterday is not just a book, it's a movement. This groundbreaking novel by Bhanu Srivastav isn't content with simply telling the story of Saanvi, a woman trapped in a loveless marriage. It seeks to shatter the silence surrounding domestic violence and ignite hope in the hearts of millions of women and girls in India.
Bhanu, a multifaceted individual with a passion for writing, music, and technology, has poured his heart into this unique creation. Deified The Legacy of Yesterday isn't just a read, it's an experience. Each of the seven chapters is accompanied by a song specially crafted by Hollywood artists, weaving an emotional journey that allows readers to not just hear Saanvi's story, but feel it.
Sanvi's journey of resilience in the face of abuse resonates deeply. Millions of women in India grapple with similar struggles, and Deified offers a powerful message: You are not alone. The novel acts as a beacon, illuminating a path towards breaking free and reclaiming one's life.
But the impact doesn't stop there. All royalty proceeds from Deified will be donated to Childline India, a lifeline for countless vulnerable children. By supporting Deified, you're not just empowering women, you're helping to build a brighter future for the next generation.
The Author Bhanu Srivastav: A Force for Change
Bhanu Srivastav's background is as rich and multifaceted as his novel. A mechanical engineer by education, he embarked on a successful career in banking and finance, tackling diverse challenges from innovation to human resources. Yet, his thirst for knowledge and desire to inspire led him to pursue further education and an impressive array of certifications.
Bhanu's expertise extends to the cutting edge of technology. His research on Artificial Intelligence garnered international recognition, with his findings published by the prestigious University of Munich, Germany. This blend of technical brilliance and creative passion fuels his writing, making Deified a powerful blend of story and social impact.
Deified The Legacy of Yesterday is more than a novel; it's a call to action. Join Saanvi's journey, experience the music, and become part of the movement to empower millions in India. Together, we can rewrite the legacy of yesterday and create a brighter future for all.
You can get you copy of Deified The legacy of Yesterday from here - https://www.amazon.in/Deified-Legacy-Yesterday-BHANU-SRIVASTAV/dp/8195225209