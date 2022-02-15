Poem: The Lévi-Strauss Kind Of Love

We stand in each other’s shadows,

and as the sun tilts we form one

big footprint seems of a left foot,

left on the hill-slide street.

This dusk I feel like a thief;

my love steals a bit of glee

from the world suffering.

My pleasure, a kleptomaniac,

sighs out its guilt.

Today comes after the day of love.

(We mock those love-specials

if and only if we miss it see

the friends’ posting pictures, emojis,

and secrecy fogs our regrets.

This, our structural disdain, the way

we witness a sunset and hate

the darkness it ushers in,

as if loving sadness is possible

while hating those things weigh down

our shoulders, eyelids, keep us your beds,

this I fathom, fall for, offer you gift-wrapped.

Our shadow has flatfoot and it rolls down

to the estuary of obscure.