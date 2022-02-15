Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Poem: The Lévi-Strauss Kind Of Love

Our shadow has flatfoot and it rolls down/to the estuary of obscure.

Today comes after the day of love. Shutterstock

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 6:56 pm

We stand in each other’s shadows,
and as the sun tilts we form one
big footprint seems of a left foot,
left on the hill-slide street.

This dusk I feel like a thief; 
my love steals a bit of glee
from the world suffering.
My pleasure, a kleptomaniac, 
sighs out its guilt.

Today comes after the day of love.
(We mock those love-specials 
if and only if we miss it see 
the friends’ posting pictures, emojis,
and secrecy fogs our regrets.
This, our structural disdain, the way
we witness a sunset and hate
the darkness it ushers in, 
as if loving sadness is possible
while hating those things weigh down
our shoulders, eyelids, keep us your beds,
this I fathom, fall for, offer you gift-wrapped.

Our shadow has flatfoot and it rolls down
to the estuary of obscure.

