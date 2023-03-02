Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rajasthan Aims At Becoming Major Exporting State

Home Business

Rajasthan Aims At Becoming Major Exporting State

The state is laying focus on the MSME sector, Arora said adding that the government has decided to give interest subvention for projects up to Rs 50 crore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 3:57 pm

Rajasthan is aiming to become a major exporting state in the coming years, an official of the Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) has said. The state had exported goods worth Rs 72,000 crore in 2021-22, out of which 11 per cent were handicraft items, REPC Chairman Rajiv Arora said.

"The current fiscal is very turbulent due to geopolitics for which freight costs have risen exorbitantly. But we are expecting that exports from the state in 2022-23 will be around Rs 82,000 crore," Arora said. In its first international EXPO at Jodhpur on March 20-22, the REPC will showcase the state's products like handicrafts, textiles, garments, agricultural products, spices, stone and marble ware, he said here on Wednesday.

The state is laying focus on the MSME sector, Arora said adding that the government has decided to give interest subvention for projects up to Rs 50 crore. The state government has also stated in its industrial policy that incentives will be given for asset creation. Besides this, production and turnover-linked incentives will also be extended by the state.

Related stories

Steps By Centre To Increase Exports By MSME Sector : Official

Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea Challenging Internet Shutdown In Rajasthan

Services Exports To Cross $300 Billion This Fiscal; $1 Trillion Achievable By 2030: SEPC

Tags

Business Rajasthan Exports Indian Economy Business Ashok Gehlot
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority