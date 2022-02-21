OpenSea Falls Prey To NFT Phishing Attack; Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Doge Slightly Up

OpenSea, one of the world’s largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, suffered a massive phishing attack on Sunday night, resulting in the stealing of NFTs worth approximately $1.7 million. Meanwhile, Italy has announced its new anti-money laundering legal requirements for crypto firms operating in the country.

The global crypto market cap at 8.38 am was down by 0.83 per cent with its trading volume surprisingly up by 31.81 per cent at $71.48 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, breached the $40,000 to trade at $39,135.94, lower by 1.86 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), which is the most used cryptocurrency for almost all NFT-related transactions, was, however, up by 0.28 per cent.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.24 per cent at $0.9669, Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, was also down by 1.66 per cent at $0.8704; its market cap was at $5,760,027,922. Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.07 per cent at $390.71, while Solana (SOL) was up by 5.73 per cent at $94.44 and Polkadot (DOT) by 0.48 per cent at $17.46.

Another update: over the last few hours we’ve talked to dozens of people, teams, and projects across the NFT space. https://t.co/fB5r3cMA1r — Devin Finzer (dfinzer.eth) (@dfinzer) February 20, 2022

Today’s top gainer was MetaDogecolony (DOGECO), which was up by 312.38 per cent at $0.000009985. The top loser was Ape Of Arena (AOA), which is down by 93.06 per cent at $0.00001923.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.62 per cent at $0.1395. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.02835. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also up by 1.45 per cent at $0.00002677.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 1.65 per cent at $0.0000008412. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was however down by 3.56 per cent at $0.00003991, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 3.17 per cent at $0.02118.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 0.45 per cent at $21,331.75, while Terra (LUNA) was up by 1.67 per cent at $50.57. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 3.29 per cent at $81.26, Uniswap (UNI) lost 1.57 per cent to trade at $9.68, and Aave (AAVE) declined 0.58 per cent to $142.15.

Latest Update

In the latest hacking attack on users of OpenSea, 32 victims have been reported. Just like in a phishing attack, where a hacker creates an identical domain or email which looks almost the same as the original domain or email, users said that they received a smart contract migration email that looked genuine. CEO David Finzer said that their technical team has been working round the clock to bring back the lost NFTs.

In Italy, the new anti-money laundering rules were approved in January 2022, but these were implemented on Sunday night, as per its official gazette. Italy had drafted the new rules in accordance with the European Union’s 5th Anti-Money Laundering directive and Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) guidelines.