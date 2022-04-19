The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Tuesday as indicated by the Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange amid stable global cues. On Monday, Sensex and Nifty fell for fourth straight session dragged by selling pressure in index heavyweights like Infosys and HDFC Bank as they reported weaker than expected March quarter earnings.

Here are key things to know before market opens on Tuesday

SGX Nifty Update

The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.24 per cent or 41 points to 17,266.

Asian Markets

Most of the Asian markets were trading higher with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.28 per cent, Taiwan Weighted up 1.04 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI up 0.93 per cent.

US Markets

Stocks closed slightly lower after a wobbly day of trading Monday, as worries about interest rates and inflation keep a lid on Wall Street despite some better-than-expected profit reports.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 per cent. The benchmark index was coming off its second straight week of losses. Like it, the other two major U.S. stock indexes also rolled between small gains and losses Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq each fell 0.1 per cent.

Among S&P 500 companies, a slide in health care, industrial and other sectors narrowly edged out gains in technology, financial, energy and other stocks.

That pulled the index 0.90 points lower to 4,391.69. The Dow, meanwhile, dropped 39.54 points to 34,411.69.

Stocks have struggled this year as the highest inflation in generations forces the Federal Reserve into a U-turn on the low-interest-rate policies that helped markets soar and the economy to rev in recent years.

Gold and Crude Oil Price Check

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.26 to $108.21 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.46 to $113.16 a barrel.

Gold for June delivery rose $11.50 to $1,986.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 45 cents to $26.15 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 126.98 Japanese yen from 126.38 yen. The euro fell to $1.0784 from $1.0810.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,387 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3,342 crore.

Earnings On April 19

ACC, L&T Infotech, Mastek, Tata Steel Long Products, Benares Hotels and Godavari Drugs will report their March quarter earnings today.

Stocks In Focus: Wipro, Mindtree and Sanofi India

Wipro

The company has appointed Satya Easwaran as country head, India.

Sanofi India

The company has appointed Rodolfo Hrosz as the Additional Director of the Company.

Mindtree

IT company Mindtree on Monday said it has registered a 49.1 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 473.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 compared to the year-ago period.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 317.3 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Mindtree's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 37.4 per cent to Rs 2,897.4 crore during January-March 2022 from Rs 2,109.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

