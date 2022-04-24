Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
ICICI Bank Veteran Vishakha Mulye Takes Charge Of Aditya Birla Capital As CEO

Mulye, who was the executive director of ICICI Bank in charge of the wholesale banking portfolio, will take over her role on June 1, as per an announcement by Aditya Birla Capital to the exchanges.

Aditya Birla Capital.

Updated: 24 Apr 2022 11:37 am

Vishakha Mulye, an ICICI Bank veteran, will take over as the chief executive of Aditya Birla Capital, the non-bank lender said on Saturday.

Mulye, who was the executive director of ICICI Bank in charge of the wholesale banking portfolio, will take over her role on June 1, as per an announcement by Aditya Birla Capital to the exchanges.

She will be the first female to join Aditya Birla Management Corporation, the conglomerate's top decision-making body.

Mulye replaces Ajay Srinivasan, who is taking up other responsibilities within the group, as per the exchange filing.

The appointment has been made as per the recommendations of the company's nomination, remuneration and compensation committee, it said.

In her three-decade-long career, Mulye, a chartered accountant, has held a diverse set of responsibilities including leading a team that handled the merger of ICICI Bank and ICICI in 2002, it said.

She had also worked with ICICI Lombard and headed ICICI Venture, it said. 

Tags

Business ICICI Bank Aditya Birla Capital Aditya Birla Capital CEO Vishakha Mulye Indian Banks Banking Sector Banking Industry ICICI ICICI Lombard ICICI Venture Insurance Sector
