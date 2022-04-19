Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Group Of Ministers Yet To Take A View On GST Rate Rationalisation

The Group of Ministers (GoM) will deliberate and finalize recommendations which will be sent to the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers.

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 12:43 pm

A group comprising ministers from states is yet to finalize a report on the rationalization of GST rates and a decision will be taken in due course, sources said.

No view on rate rationalization has yet been taken by the GoM, the sources said.

There was a thought in some quarters that the slab of 5 per cent may be broken into 3 per cent and 8 per cent, and the remaining slabs of 12, 18 and 28 per cent will continue.

But no view on rate rationalization has yet been taken by the GoM, let alone the GST Council.

The call on tinkering with the rates is a political decision and the same will weigh when the GST Council takes a view on it, the sources said. 

