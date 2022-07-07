Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

FM Meets Heads Of PSU Banks; Urges Them To Ensure Credit Flow To KCC Holders

During the half-day long meeting with the CEOs of public sector banks, she also asked them to help Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in technology improvement

undefined
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Twitter/@FinMinIndia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 8:59 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday urged public sector banks to ensure smooth flow of credit to Kisan Credit Card (KCC) holders to boost rural incomes.

During the half-day long meeting with the CEOs of public sector banks, she also asked them to help Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in technology improvement.

After the meeting, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said the finance minister reviewed the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme and discussed how institutional credit can be made available to  the segment.

Related stories

Nirmala Sitharaman Asks NITI Aayog To Map All Industrial Activities For Incorporating Them Into PM Gati Shakti

Govt Watchful And Mindful Of Impact Of Declining Rupee On Imports: FM Sitharaman

GST Collections Jump 56% To Rs 1.44 Lakh Crore In June: FM Sitharaman

"The meeting was presided over by the finance minister and the issuance of Kisan Credit Card to all those engaged in fishing and dairying sector was discussed.

"In another session on Regional Rural Banks, it was decided that the sponsor bank should help them in digitalisation and technology improvement," Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad said.

RRBs, which play an important role in agriculture credit, are sponsored by public sector banks (PSBs).

Currently, the Centre holds 50 per cent in RRBs, while 35 per cent and 15 per cent are with the concerned sponsor banks and state governments, respectively.

Of the 43 RRBs, about one-third, especially from north-eastern and eastern regions, are in losses and they need funds to meet regulatory capital requirements of 9 per cent, sources said.

These banks were formed under the RRB Act, 1976 with an objective to provide credit and other facilities to small farmers, agricultural labourers and artisans in rural areas.

The Act was amended in 2015, whereby such banks were permitted to raise capital from sources other than the Centre, states and sponsor banks.

Last month, the finance ministry had a full-day meeting with CEOs of public sector banks. Bankers were urged to sanction loans for productive sectors to accelerate the revival of the economy facing headwinds, including from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Banks were also asked to expedite non-performing assets (NPAs) resolution and focus on recovery of bad loans. The meeting on June 20 also took stock of credit growth, asset quality, and business growth plans of banks. 

Tags

Business National Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman PSU Banks Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister Public Sector Banks Regional Rural Banks Private Sector Banks
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer