Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rohit Shetty: Ajay Devgn Always Wanted To Be A Director, Not An Actor

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who recently launched the trailer of Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller 'Runway 34', says that Ajay Devgn is great with direction and has immense knowledge about the craft of filmmaking.

Rohit Shetty: Ajay Devgn Always Wanted To Be A Director, Not An Actor
Rohit Shetty says Ajay Devgn is a great director Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 11:03 am

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who recently launched the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’, revealed that the actor has always wanted to become a director. Working in the capacity of actor, director and producer, Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ is a high-octane thriller drama, which is said to have been inspired by real events. 

Shetty, who attended the trailer launch on Monday, said that Devgn’s technique of filmmaking, as well as knowledge, is noteworthy. “Two years back, I launched the trailer of ‘Tanhaji’. It's still the highest-grossing film of the last two years. And today, I'm here to launch the trailer of ‘Runway 34’. There are two things I want to say, this film is based on true stories. And the second secret is, this film is directed by Ajay sir. He is a captain in the film and the captain of the film too. He always wanted to be a director and not an actor. He is technical, one of the most-sound persons in the industry. Tanhaji had certain visuals and this has another kind of visuals. I am sure, the audience will like this too,” he said at the launch.

Related stories

Ajay Devgn On The Success Of ‘The Kashmir Files’

Ajay Devgn Says He Wouldn’t Have Made ‘Runway 34’ Without Amitabh Bachchan

Runway 34 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Plays An Arrogant Pilot In Upcoming Thriller

Shetty, who has worked with Devgn in a number of projects including ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Singham’ franchise, added, “This may come as a surprise, but since the time I have known Ajay, he has always wanted to be a director. His technical knowledge as a director is unparalleled and you will get to see that in ‘Runway 34’ where he has shot with 10-13 cameras in a cockpit. Shooting with heavy equipment in such a confined space is not an easy task,”

Others present at the launch included Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Besides Ajay Devgn Films, ‘Runway 34’, is being produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia and will hit theatres on April 29. 
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ajay Devgn Rohit Shetty Runway 34 Thriller Film Trailer Launch Event Tanhaji Bollywood Golmaal Ajay Devgn Amitabh Bachchan Rohit Shetty Rakul Preet Singh Aakansha Singh Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat