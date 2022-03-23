Rohit Shetty: Ajay Devgn Always Wanted To Be A Director, Not An Actor

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who recently launched the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’, revealed that the actor has always wanted to become a director. Working in the capacity of actor, director and producer, Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ is a high-octane thriller drama, which is said to have been inspired by real events.

Shetty, who attended the trailer launch on Monday, said that Devgn’s technique of filmmaking, as well as knowledge, is noteworthy. “Two years back, I launched the trailer of ‘Tanhaji’. It's still the highest-grossing film of the last two years. And today, I'm here to launch the trailer of ‘Runway 34’. There are two things I want to say, this film is based on true stories. And the second secret is, this film is directed by Ajay sir. He is a captain in the film and the captain of the film too. He always wanted to be a director and not an actor. He is technical, one of the most-sound persons in the industry. Tanhaji had certain visuals and this has another kind of visuals. I am sure, the audience will like this too,” he said at the launch.

Shetty, who has worked with Devgn in a number of projects including ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Singham’ franchise, added, “This may come as a surprise, but since the time I have known Ajay, he has always wanted to be a director. His technical knowledge as a director is unparalleled and you will get to see that in ‘Runway 34’ where he has shot with 10-13 cameras in a cockpit. Shooting with heavy equipment in such a confined space is not an easy task,”

Others present at the launch included Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Besides Ajay Devgn Films, ‘Runway 34’, is being produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia and will hit theatres on April 29.

