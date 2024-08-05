Art & Entertainment

Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else

Rimi Sen, who was last seen in Bigg Boss in 2015, recently grabbed the headlines for her new photos that sparked rumours of her plastic surgery.

Rimi Sen opens up on plastic surgery reports
Rimi Sen on plastic surgery rumours Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Rimi Sen who was last seen in Bigg Boss in 2015, recently grabbed the headlines for her new photos that sparked rumours of her plastic surgery. A section of Reddit users are talking about ‘wild plastic surgery’ rumours as they saw the new photos of Rimi. Her latest pics and videos added fuel to the plastic surgery rumours. However, the 'Dhoom' actress has rubbished it.

Has Rimi Sen done plastic surgery?

Denying the reports of going under the knife, Rimi told HT City, “Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai… if it’s in a good way, it’s very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karaye bina hi log bol rahe hain.'' She said she has only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, and nothing else.

The 42-year-old actress also said that there are many skilled doctors outside India, who are very good at doing facelifts. Rimi said that she will think about it once she crosses the age of 50. She said, “One shouldn’t need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India, who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai''.

Rimi also added that anyone can look good with the right treatments and discipline. She further said, “They help me a lot to look good. Shayad logon ko meri latest pics mein skin achha lag raha hoga mera.'' Sen also asked netizens to tell her if it's looking bad, and also asked how she can correct it, so that she can tell her doctors where they are going wrong and they can correct it.

