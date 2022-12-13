Re-Live The Most Iconic Wedding Moments From These Evergreen Titles On Disney+ Hotstar

Movies and shows often become a major source of inspiration for creating the best wedding moments. Be it the grandeur and rush of a big fat Indian wedding or the romantic fairy tale-style wedding, we all dream of having the most unique and special wedding.

While many of us are gearing up to be the bride or the groom or even that stunning guest at a wedding, here’s a list of titles on Disney+ Hotstar that will give you the perfect wedding ideas and inspiration:

‘House Of The Dragon’

Indian weddings are a big affair, replete with food, dancing, and inevitably, a touch of drama. Westerosi weddings from House of the Dragon appear to be just as desi as any Indian wedding. From elaborate costumes to family drama and fights between relatives, the wedding of Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan) was one of the most dramatic events in the series.

‘Modern Family’

Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker’s (Eric Stonestreet) wedding against the backdrop of the sea from one of the most iconic and enjoyable shows, Modern Family, is simply a moment of pure joy and love.

‘27 Dresses’

This film is all about weddings and, as the title suggests- gorgeous, stunning dresses. If you are looking for that perfect dress and theme for your wedding, this is your time to watch the movie and make a list of everything you wish to have from the movie.

‘Father Of The Bride’

One of the most precious moments for every bride-to-be is the father giving away the daughter part. The moment is always a blast of emotions, and one cannot hold back tears. The father-daughter scenes from this old classic will fill your heart and widen your imagination of how you plan to walk down the aisle.

‘Up’

Marriage is definitely not just about a day. This film walks you through the same line of thought and makes you realise how it is about a lifetime together. Beginning with the humble wedding of Carl (Edward Asner) and Ellie (Elie Docter), this unexpectedly powerful montage follows the highs and lows of their union.