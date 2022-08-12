Mona Singh Defends Her Role In ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: I Am Not Playing Aamir Khan's Mother, I Am Playing Laal's Mother

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is running in theatres and has been getting positive reviews by the cine lovers. However, from trends like ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ to targeting Mona Singh for doing an age appropriate role, the film has had its share of controversies.

However, it would not be wrong to say that Mona Singh, 40, has recreated the role of Sally Field from ‘Forrest Gump’ with finesse in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 classic Tom Hanks film.

Talking about the concerns people have about the age difference between her and Aamir Khan, 57, the actress told India Today, “There was the whole thing [debate] going on. I didn't want to talk about it before because I wanted people to see the movie. And I am an actor. I am not playing Aamir Khan's mother, I am playing Laal's mother. As Laal ages, I age in the movie. It is not an Aamir Khan biopic where he is 57 and I am 40 and playing a mother. That would be wrong. Honestly, it did not once cross my mind that I might be doing the wrong thing. I was so confident and I’m sure that most people would not question the age gap once they watched the film.”

She added that she and her family are overwhelmed with the response she is getting. “My family is so proud of me. I took my parents and my husband to the screening and they couldn't stop crying, laughing, and cheering. That's what this movie does. The minute you're about to cry, it just makes you laugh. And it rarely happens while watching a movie. I think the last time I felt that emotion was during 3 Idiots,” the actress quipped.

Before ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Aamir Khan and Mona Singh had featured together in ‘3 Idiots’, which also starred Kareena Kapoor.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is helmed by Advait Chandan, and also stars Naga Chaitanya.