Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jessica Chastain: The Industry Has Determined That A Woman’s Greatest Asset Is Her Sexual Desirability

Actress Jessica Chastain spoke about how women are showcased in movies and her desire to change that narrative.

Jessica Chastain: The Industry Has Determined That A Woman’s Greatest Asset Is Her Sexual Desirability
Jessica Chastain was last seen in the movie 'The 355'. - Instagram\JessicaChastain

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 4:29 pm

Hollywood actress turned producer Jessica Chastain opened up about portrayal of women in the industry and spoke about her desire to see the true reflection of how strong women are on screen.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, chastain said, “There has been so much conversation about strong women, and how radical a thought it is about our industry… but in reality our industry has done a terrible job at showcasing women as they are. And through Zero Dark Thirty I got to know some women who do the work in the shadows, espionage work and put their lives at risk and are really unsung in their deeds,” 

Related stories

An Affair To Remember: Bollywood’s Tryst With Romantic Love

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

An Evening In Paris: How A Small-Town Girl Took The Fashion World By Storm

The actor further adds, “I feel like the industry has determined in the past that a woman’s greatest asset is her sexual desirability and I don’t see that in the world. I want people to see the true reflection of how strong women are on screen.”

The actor chose to become a producer in order to support movies that portray the tales of such women, such as her current film 'The 355', which is about a group of female international spies who must work together to prevent a terrorist organisation from beginning World War III.

She said, “I wanted to make a film about women whose greatest asset is their intellect and skills and their ability. I hope this is an important movie for female empowerment for young girls but also for young boys as well. And anyone else who wants to see women as they are.”

“In the industry in a way as I have seen, a lot of actresses have not been allowed to take up the space that they can take up, someone like Diane Kruger, for example. This film was most inclusive project like no other set that I have been on before. I was so excited to work with all these women.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Top Bollywood Celebs With Expensive Auto Mobiles

Top Bollywood Celebs With Expensive Auto Mobiles

Actor Ravi Teja’s Mother Booked for Demolition of Government Property

Arnold Schwarzenegger Escapes Unharmed In a Car Crash

Superhero Movies With Unexpectedly Long Runtimes

BTS Army Slams Jimmy Kimmel After Talk Show Host Compares K-pop Band To COVID -19

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0