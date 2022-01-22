Hollywood actress turned producer Jessica Chastain opened up about portrayal of women in the industry and spoke about her desire to see the true reflection of how strong women are on screen.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, chastain said, “There has been so much conversation about strong women, and how radical a thought it is about our industry… but in reality our industry has done a terrible job at showcasing women as they are. And through Zero Dark Thirty I got to know some women who do the work in the shadows, espionage work and put their lives at risk and are really unsung in their deeds,”

The actor further adds, “I feel like the industry has determined in the past that a woman’s greatest asset is her sexual desirability and I don’t see that in the world. I want people to see the true reflection of how strong women are on screen.”

The actor chose to become a producer in order to support movies that portray the tales of such women, such as her current film 'The 355', which is about a group of female international spies who must work together to prevent a terrorist organisation from beginning World War III.

She said, “I wanted to make a film about women whose greatest asset is their intellect and skills and their ability. I hope this is an important movie for female empowerment for young girls but also for young boys as well. And anyone else who wants to see women as they are.”

“In the industry in a way as I have seen, a lot of actresses have not been allowed to take up the space that they can take up, someone like Diane Kruger, for example. This film was most inclusive project like no other set that I have been on before. I was so excited to work with all these women.”