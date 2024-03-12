Appearing on the Timeout With Ankit podcast, Arbaaz Khan talked about nepotism. He said that while being connected to the industry opens many doors for the actor, it does not necessarily ensure a thriving career. He took the example of other professions and laid down his argument. He said, “Kuch darwaze zaroor khulte hain agar aapke father kisi profession mein hain, as is the case in any field. If your father is a doctor or a lawyer, you will have access to others in those professions.”