The nepotism debate is a burning issue in Bollywood. Almost every celebrity has shared their two cents on this heated topic. The recent celebrity who has jumped on this train and has shared their thoughts on nepotism is Arbaaz Khan. In a latest interview, he talked about being related to Salman Khan and Salim Khan and how nepotism does not ensure a long career.
Appearing on the Timeout With Ankit podcast, Arbaaz Khan talked about nepotism. He said that while being connected to the industry opens many doors for the actor, it does not necessarily ensure a thriving career. He took the example of other professions and laid down his argument. He said, “Kuch darwaze zaroor khulte hain agar aapke father kisi profession mein hain, as is the case in any field. If your father is a doctor or a lawyer, you will have access to others in those professions.”
Khan talked about his career in comparison to his brother, Salman Khan. He continued, “It may give you a break but won’t build your career, career lasts for 25 years. Sohail and I may not be as successful as other superstars or our brother Salman Khan, for that matter, but we are still here.”
He continued, “It would be unfair to say that if an actor is successful, it is because of their connections or nepotism. Even a superstar goes through a phase where 10 of their films flop and they don’t know what to do. How can they then favour or help you? Everybody is on their own after some time.”
Arbaaz Khan started his career in 1996 with ‘Daraar’. He will be next seen in ‘Sridevi Bungalow’ where he will play a cameo role.