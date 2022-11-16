Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday Special: ‘Aashiqui 2’ To ‘Fitoor’ – 5 Best Performances Of The Actor

Aditya Roy Kapur has time and again proved his mettle as an actor who showcases the intricacies of any character he essays. Creating a space of his own and making a mark with his films, Aditya Roy Kapur is a cut above the rest, and his fans couldn’t agree more.

On the occasion of his 37th birthday, let's take a look at some of his phenomenal performances in the past decade:

‘Aashiqui 2’

Breaking the box-office records with this beautiful Mohit Suri film, Aditya Roy Kapur emerged as a national sensation after his portrayal as Rahul Jaykar in ‘Aashiqui 2’. He had done a few films before this in supporting characters, but it was this film that turned the tide for him and made him the leading man. The film was a major success and audiences swooned over this star boy and his romantic character.

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’

A film centred around friendships, relationships, love and more, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ was a box-office success and is loved by audiences and fans even today. Essaying the role of a dependable, immature, yet honest friend, ARK was all friendship goals, and we wish we had a friend like him to cherish.

‘Fitoor’

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial was based on the Charles Dickens book, ‘Great Expectations’. The film may not have earned big moolah at the box-office, but it established ARK as a sex symbol. Overnight he transformed from that chocolatey boy next door to a brooding chiselled hot-bodied man, which women dreamed of. He played the character with so much pathos that by the end of the film you’ll be left sympathising with him.

‘Ludo’

With several parallel stories playing out in the film, ‘Ludo’ was a classic Anurag Basu directorial. Aditya Roya Kapur effortlessly slips into this honest, vulnerable and romantic character of Akash Chauhan, leaving us mesmerized and wanting for more. His track with Sanya Malhotra was the most lovable story in the entire lot.

‘Malang’

Sinking into the layered character of Advait Thakur, ARK received accolades from audiences and critics for his impeccable performance in the film. He completely went into the action zone with this film, and audiences loved how he managed to bring out the emotions of a jilted lover once again after ‘Aashiqui 2’, albeit it was in a different tone from that film. People loved this transformation not just in his portrayal but even in his physicality.

Here's wishing this powerhouse of talent, a very happy birthday!