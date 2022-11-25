5 Times Taapsee Pannu Paved Her Way Into Our Hearts With Her Path-Breaking Performances

Taapsee Pannu has been one of the very few actresses in today’s time who has been prolifically giving releases back-to-back. Her films have great content value and they are always loved by audiences, whatever their fate at the box-office be.

Here’s taking a look at some of her recent performances where she has won audiences over with her brilliance in front of the camera.

‘Pink’ (Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar)

An edge-of-the-seat legal thriller, 'Pink' is a courtroom drama directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Starring supremely talented actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles, the film revolves around three young women who are implicated in a crime by default and are fighting relentlessly to clear their names.

‘Mulk’ (Zee5)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Mulk' is set against the backdrop of a Muslim family. Starring Taapsee Pannu (Aarti) and Late actor Rishi Kapoor (Murad Ali Mohammed) in lead roles, the film is centred around the struggles of a Muslim family, who tries to reclaim its lost honour after their patriarch gets involved in terrorism.

‘Dobaaraa’ (Netflix)

A thriller film based on the concept of time travel, 'Dobaaraa' stars versatile actor Taapsee Pannu as Antara Awasthi in the lead role. Set in two different time zones and alternate realities, Antara finds herself stuck in a series of unforeseen circumstances. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.

‘Baarish Aur Chowmein’ (‘Zindagi’)

Directed by ace director Tigmanshu Dhulia, 'Baarish Aur Chowmein' revolves around the life of Siraj (Amit Sadh) and Neelu (Taapsee Pannu). To find himself accommodation in the city, Siraj hides his Muslim identity and introduces himself as Suresh to his landlord. As time passes, Siraj falls in love with Neelu, who is a background dancer in Hindi films and the daughter of his landlord. With strikingly opposite personalities, Siraj falls in love with Neelu and asks her to love him in exchange for a monthly salary. Taapsee Pannu slips into the role of a young, bubbly, Maharashtrian girl with ease in this film.

‘Thappad’ (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Thappad' is a hard-hitting drama film, starring Taapsee Pannu as Amrita Sabharwal and Pavail Gulati as Vikram Sabharwal in lead roles. Amrita’s happy married life is shattered when her husband slaps her at a party. The film traces her journey as she is torn between her self-respect and a broken marriage.