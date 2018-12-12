﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Zomato To Introduce Tamper-Proof Tapes After Video Of Food Delivery Partner Goes Viral

Zomato To Introduce Tamper-Proof Tapes After Video Of Food Delivery Partner Goes Viral

A video showing Zomato's delivery partner in Madurai eating food from ordered boxes for customers went viral on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2018
Zomato To Introduce Tamper-Proof Tapes After Video Of Food Delivery Partner Goes Viral
Twitter
Zomato To Introduce Tamper-Proof Tapes After Video Of Food Delivery Partner Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2018-12-12T14:54:29+0530

 After a video showing Zomato's delivery partner in Madurai eating food from ordered boxes for customers went viral, online food ordering firm Zomato has said it will introduce tamper-proof tapes for its packets and take other measures.

In a statement, Zomato said the video was shot in Madurai and the person in the video is a delivery partner on its fleet. 

"In our commitment towards mitigating any possibility of tampering with food, Zomato will soon introduce tamper-proof tapes, and other precautionary measures to ensure we safeguard against any chances of tampering of food," it added.

The company has a zero-tolerance policy for tampering of food, Zomato said.

It also said the incident is highly unusual and a rare case and the person concerned has been taken off its platform.

"This incident only makes our commitment to fleet training, scheduling and process even stronger. We stand behind our extensive fleet who do the right thing across many hours of the day," the statement said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Madurai Food & Beverages National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress Claims Support Of 121 MLAs To Form Govt In Madhya Pradesh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters