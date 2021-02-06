‘Imagine What They Would Do If We Lived In India’: Meena Harris On Being Trolled For Supporting Farmers’ Protests

American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris has yet again voiced her support for the protesting farmers in India and she also said she will not be silenced by any means.

While sharing a picture of the protests, she also highlighted the abuses hurled at her for speaking in favour of the farmers.

"I spoke out in support of human rights for Indian farmers, and look at the response," Meena Harris said in a tweet.

I spoke out in support of human rights for Indian farmers, and look at the response. https://t.co/5xzB6pxxA8 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021

She reiterated her support and said that she won't be silenced or intimidated.

I won’t be intimidated, and I won’t be silenced. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021

Meena Harris added her name to the list of global supporters who have expressed solidaity with Indian farmers.

The 36-year-old lawyer and author has over 6 lakh followers on Twitter. In a recent tweet, she also extended her support for the release of activist Nodeep Kaur.

Sharing two different images in a tweet, Meena said, 'Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India. I'll tell you—23 yo labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody. She's been detained without bail for over 20 days.”

Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India. I'll tell you—23 yo labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody. She's been detained without bail for over 20 days. pic.twitter.com/Ypt2h1hWJz — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 5, 2021

On Tuesday, international pop star Rihanna's tweet triggered a wave of support for protesting farmers with a number of international celebrities, activists and politicians following suit. A day later, the Indian government asked international celebrities and activists to stay away from India’s “internal matters” and dubbed the tweets in support of farmers as a 'sensational attempt' to destroy peace in the nation.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's three agri laws since more than 60 days. The peaceful protests stirred violence on Republic Day during the tractor rally, after which the police beefed up security.

