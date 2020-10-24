Does Nostradamus's Prediction Point To Trump's Victory In US Election 2020?

Upon the occurrence of any significant event in the world, people often turn to predictions and myths to find out the end results of the event. The same happened with the US Presidential Elections 2020. In their quest to predict the end result of the elections, Netizens have turned to Nostradamus’s prediction of Donald Trump’s victory in US Presidential Elections 2020.

While Joe Biden is leading in poll numbers and is taking every possible effort to mobilize the US voters, people are claiming it futile as the famous French astrologer, seer, might have pointed to Trump’s victory. It is believed that Nostradamus might have written about future events in his book ‘Les Propheties’. Giving the reference of the lines from the book which talks about ‘Trumpet causing Byzantium to change its laws’, people are claiming that these lines predict Donald Trump’s return to the Oval office.

The lines read:

The false trumpet concealing madness,

Will cause Byzantium to change its laws.

From Egypt there will go forth a man who wants

The edict withdrawn, changing money and standards.

Critics pointed out that Nostradamus words are nothing more than cryptic poetry and these words can make no changes to future events.

Well if this prediction is true or false, no one really knows for sure. The US presidential elections will take place on November 3, 2020, and the results of the same will be out in the following week. The world will soon know if what Nostradamus cited was indeed pointing to trump’s victory or the citing were just cryptic poetry.









For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine