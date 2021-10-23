Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Storms, Flash Floods Predicted In Wild Fire Ravaged California

The National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area issued a high surf advisory through Friday for a portion of the coast and a flash flood watch Sunday for parts of the region, especially in areas burned by last year's wildfires.

Storms, Flash Floods Predicted In Wild Fire Ravaged California
A pedestrian carries an umbrella while crossing a street at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. | AP

Trending

Storms, Flash Floods Predicted In Wild Fire Ravaged California
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T13:15:34+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 1:15 pm

Northern California residents relieved that this week's rain helped contain stubborn wildfires and soaked dry gardens were cleaning up Friday and preparing for a massive storm this weekend that could bring flash flooding to vast areas scorched by fire.

The National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area issued a high surf advisory through Friday for a portion of the coast and a flash flood watch Sunday for parts of the region, especially in areas burned by last year's wildfires. Strong winds are also expected Sunday, with gusts of up to 60 mph (97 kph) at the windiest spots.

The weather service said elevations above 9,000 feet (2,745 metres) in the Sierra Nevada could get 18 inches of snow or more from Sunday until Monday morning and warned of possible power outages and road closures.

Mike Pierre, owner of Mission Ace Hardware and Lumber in Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, said they sold out of tarps this week and expect to do so again in advance of Sunday's big storm.

But there is a feeling of relief that the area could escape wildfire this year, unlike last year when the Glass Fire broke out in late September and destroyed nearly 1,600 homes and other buildings. Customers had been stocking up on generators and power cords to prepare, Pierre said.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

“People were bracing for that, and it never happened,” he said, “and hopefully, this rain will keep it from happening.”

But burn areas remain a concern, as land devoid of vegetation can't soak up heavy rainfall as quickly, increasing the likelihood of mud or debris slides and flash flooding that could trap people.

Paul Lowenthal, an assistant fire marshal with the Santa Rosa Fire Department in Sonoma County, said the city is providing free sand and bags for residents who need to control rain runoff. They are also asking residents to clear gutters and on-site storm drains as the city prepares for up to 6 inches (15 cm) of rain.

“Given the volume of water we're expecting, we want it to go where it needs to go,” he said.

About 375 miles (603.50 km) south of Santa Rosa, parts of western Santa Barbara County were under an evacuation warning Friday night in the area that had been burned by the Alisal Fire. The blaze charred 26.5 square miles (68.6 square km) and is 97% contained. The fire erupted in the Santa Ynez Mountains during high winds on Oct 11.

Californians rejoiced when rain started falling this week for the first time in any measurable way since spring. NWS Bay Area tweeted that San Francisco International Airport set a record rainfall for Thursday, with 0.44 inches (1.1 cm) of rain tallied. The old record was 0.13 inches (0.3 cm) on the same day in 1970.

Rain and snow will continue soaking central and Northern California before spreading into Southern California on Monday.

The storms have helped contain some of the nation's largest wildfires this year, including one that threatened the popular Lake Tahoe resort region this summer. That wildfire is now 100% contained after snow blanketed the western side of the blaze and rain dropped on the eastern side.

But this week's storms won't end drought that's plaguing California and the western United States. California's climate is hotter and drier now and that means the rain and snow that does fall is likely to evaporate or absorb into the soil.

California's 2021 water year, which ended Sept 30, was the second driest on record and last year's was the fifth driest on record. Some of the state's most important reservoirs are at record low levels. Things are so bad in Lake Mendocino that state officials say it could be dry by next summer. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) San Francisco California US Wildfires Wildfires Flash Floods Weather: storm / winds International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Major Oil Producer Saudi Arabia Aims To Achieve Net-Zero By 2060

Major Oil Producer Saudi Arabia Aims To Achieve Net-Zero By 2060

Indian-American Neera Tanden Named White House Staff Secretary

US: Secrecy Continues About Small Group Of Afghan Refugees Sent To Overseas Base In Kosovo

Al-Qaeda Leader Abdul Hamid Al-Matar Killed In Drone Strike: US Military

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Effective For Kids: FDA

China Vows No Concession On Taiwan After Biden Promises To Protect The Island

South Korea Blocks Army From Appealing Transgender Soldier Case

Female Afghan Leader Fawzia Koofi Keeps Striving For Afghanistan From Exile

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from World

Mexico Shootout: Woman From India Among 2 Foreigners Killed At Tulum Resort

Mexico Shootout: Woman From India Among 2 Foreigners Killed At Tulum Resort

Russia Blast: 7 Dead, 9 Injured In Gunpowder Factory Explosion

Russia Blast: 7 Dead, 9 Injured In Gunpowder Factory Explosion

IMF Chief Economist Geeta Gopinath To Quit Work And Go Back To Harvard

IMF Chief Economist Geeta Gopinath To Quit Work And Go Back To Harvard

Bangladesh Police Arrests Key Suspect Behind Recent Communal Violence

Bangladesh Police Arrests Key Suspect Behind Recent Communal Violence

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad Vs India

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad Vs India

Outlook Web Bureau / Pakistan have lost all their five encounters against India in T20 World Cups so far and would like to break the jinx when the arch-rivals face-off on Sunday.

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Naseer Ganai / He will also inaugurate the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah, and chair a high-level security review meeting.

Advertisement