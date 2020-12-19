December 19, 2020
Corona
Watch: Nurse Faints After Getting Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 Vaccine In US

The nurse, Tiffany Dover, was addressing a press briefing when she suddenly started fainting.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 December 2020
Shortly after receiving a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, a nurse in Tennessee fainted causing a brief panic on Thursday.

The nurse, Tiffany Dover, was addressing a press briefing at the CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee when she suddenly started fainting.

“All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the Covid unit, so therefore, you know, my team will be getting first chances to get the vaccine,” Dover said.

“And I know that it’s really … Sorry, I’m feeling really dizzy,” she continued.

