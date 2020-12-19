Watch: Nurse Faints After Getting Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 Vaccine In US

Shortly after receiving a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, a nurse in Tennessee fainted causing a brief panic on Thursday.

The nurse, Tiffany Dover, was addressing a press briefing at the CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee when she suddenly started fainting.

“All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the Covid unit, so therefore, you know, my team will be getting first chances to get the vaccine,” Dover said.

“And I know that it’s really … Sorry, I’m feeling really dizzy,” she continued.

Tiffany Dover, a nurse in the Covid-19 unit passes out on live TV after taking vaccine in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



She is feeling better. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»#COVID19 #vaccine #Tennessee

pic.twitter.com/Bq2IAvAYwL — ~ Marietta (@MDavisbot) December 18, 2020

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine