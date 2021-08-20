August 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Vatican Urges International Community To Welcome Afghan Refugees Fleeing Taliban Oppression

Vatican Urges International Community To Welcome Afghan Refugees Fleeing Taliban Oppression

In a front-page article in the Friday edition of L'Osservatore Romano, deputy editor Gaetano Vallini said the West was obliged to urgently remedy the situation with concrete action and welcome refugees

Associated Press (AP) 20 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:36 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Vatican Urges International Community To Welcome Afghan Refugees Fleeing Taliban Oppression
Representational Image
AP
Vatican Urges International Community To Welcome Afghan Refugees Fleeing Taliban Oppression
outlookindia.com
2021-08-20T16:36:15+05:30

The Vatican's newspaper is calling on the international community to welcome Afghan civilians fleeing the Taliban, expressing incredulousness “that before deciding to abandon the country no one thought through such a foreseeable scenario or did anything to avoid it.”

In a front-page article in the Friday edition of L'Osservatore Romano, deputy editor Gaetano Vallini said the West was obliged to urgently remedy the situation with concrete action and welcome refugees to avoid a “catastrophic humanitarian emergency.”

The commentary was an unusually blunt criticism of the US, though Washington wasn't singled out by name.

After expressing shock at the chaos created by the US-led Western withdrawal, Gallini wrote: “It would be even more serious if such a decision was taken with the knowledge of such dramatic consequences.”

Pope Francis has expressed alarm at the chaos that has engulfed Afghanistan with the Taliban takeover.

During his Sunday blessing, Francis asked for prayers for an end to the violence and for Afghan men, women and children to be able to live in “fully reciprocal” peace and security.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Wildfire Engulfs Northwest Of Greek Capital, Hundreds Of Firefighters In Action To Douse Fire

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Pope Francis Vatican City Vatican City Afghan Refugees Taliban Afghanistan L'Osservatore Romano Vatican Newspaper International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos