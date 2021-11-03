US: Resolution To Recognise Historical Significance Of Diwali Introduced In Congress

A resolution in the US Congress to recognise the religious and historical significance of Diwali, the festival of lights has been introduced by an Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

"For Sikhs, Jains, and my Hindus here in the United States and across the world, Diwali is a time for gratitude as well as a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil," Krishnamoorthi said after he introduced the resolution in the US House of Representatives.

Recognising the historical and religious significance of Diwali, the resolution expresses its deepest respect for Indian-Americans and the Indian diaspora throughout the world on this significant occasion, he said.

"I'm proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution to recognise the enormous religious, cultural, and historical significance of Diwali," Krishnamoorthi said.

"In celebrating another Diwali during the pandemic, I hope that we begin to see light overcome the darkness in the world. I want to wish a safe and happy Diwali to all the families gathering with their loved ones to light lamps in their homes and to pray for good health and peace for all people,” he said.

Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney tweeted that the Diwali stamp is now five-year-old.

“Happy five year anniversary to the Diwali Stamp! Proud to have led the legislation that helped make this happen! Read all about the 7-year saga to get this stamp in circulation below,” she said.