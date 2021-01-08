January 08, 2021
Corona
'Domino Effect': Elon Musk Tweets Meme Blaming Facebook For US Capitol Attack

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted a meme, hours after the terrifying US Capitol attack that left 4 dead in the incident. Domino effect

Outlook Web Bureau 08 January 2021
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX
AP Photo
The US Capitol attack is witnessing criticism from all around the globe. Recently, the world's richest man Elon Musk took a jibe at US President Donald Trump and social media platforms like Facebook in engulfing violence.

Tesla CEO and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted a meme, hours after the terrifying US Capitol attack that left 4 dead in the incident. He shared a meme picture and captioned it "Domino effect." The tweet has garnered over 334,000 likes and 38,000 retweets since yesterday.

He wrote on Twitter, "This is called the domino effect," followed by another meme which says, "This happens when you cancel a burning man."

Elon Musk became the richest person in the world by overtaking Jeff Bezos after the business magnet touched the mark with $188.5 billion net worth. Taking to Twitter, he reacted on the news "How Strange" and later posted to get back to work.

On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol  building after the Congress affirmed victory of US President-elect Joe Biden in the US 2020 Elections

