'Domino Effect': Elon Musk Tweets Meme Blaming Facebook For US Capitol Attack

The US Capitol attack is witnessing criticism from all around the globe. Recently, the world's richest man Elon Musk took a jibe at US President Donald Trump and social media platforms like Facebook in engulfing violence.

Tesla CEO and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted a meme, hours after the terrifying US Capitol attack that left 4 dead in the incident. He shared a meme picture and captioned it "Domino effect." The tweet has garnered over 334,000 likes and 38,000 retweets since yesterday.

He wrote on Twitter, "This is called the domino effect," followed by another meme which says, "This happens when you cancel a burning man."

This is called the domino effect pic.twitter.com/qpbEW54RvM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Elon Musk became the richest person in the world by overtaking Jeff Bezos after the business magnet touched the mark with $188.5 billion net worth. Taking to Twitter, he reacted on the news "How Strange" and later posted to get back to work.

How strange — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Well, back to work … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building after the Congress affirmed victory of US President-elect Joe Biden in the US 2020 Elections

