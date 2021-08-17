US Advises Travellers To Avoid Jammu and Kashmir

In good news for those in the US wanting to travel to India, the US government on Monday eased its travel advisory for India and lowered it to Level 2 or ‘Moderate’ but has urged Americans not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest.

Travel advisory Level 2 is considered ‘Safe’ and has come in the wake if a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in India. Early this year, the US had put India in the Level 4 category and asked American citizens to not travel to India.

India was at the time going through a rapid spread of COVID-19 second wave.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US government has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country.

The advisory reads, "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” the State Department said.

They have also been advised not to travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict. (With PTI inputs)

