November 29, 2020
34 Killed in Two Afghanistan Suicide Bombings

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks.

Associated Press (AP) 29 November 2020
2020-11-29T15:11:28+05:30
Afghan officials said Sunday at least 34 people were killed in two separate suicide bombings that targeted a military base and a provincial chief.

In eastern Ghazni province, officials said 31 soldiers were killed and 24 others wounded when the attacker drove a military humvee full of explosives onto an army commando base before detonating the car bomb.

In southern Afghanistan, officials said a suicide car bomber targeted the convoy of a provincial council chief in Zubal, killing at least three people and wounding 12 others, including children. The provincial council chief survived the Sunday attack with minor injuries.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks.

