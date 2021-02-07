Twitter's Public Policy Director for India and South Mahima Kaul Resigns

Twitter India's public policy head Mahima Kaul resigned from her post citing personal reasons. According to sources, Kaul had submitted her resignation in the first week of January and will be continuing at the firm till March.

Twitter has also listed the job opening on its website.

“At the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia to take a well-deserved break. It’s a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life. Mahima will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition,” Twitter global policy head Monique Meche said.

Kaul's resignation has come at a time when the microblogging site is surrounded by controversy and has received a notice from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for “violating Indian law” by not taking down tweets related to “farmers genocide”.

