January 12, 2021
Corona
Indonesia Plane Crash: Divers Recover Black Box From Java Sea

The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 to nosedive into the ocean shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday.

Associated Press (AP) 12 January 2021
Investigators inspect debris found in the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-01-12T16:12:02+05:30
Indonesian navy divers recovered the black box that belonged to the crashed Indonesian jet-- Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 from the Java Sea on Tuesday.

The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane that had 62 people on board to nosedive into the ocean shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday.

TV stations on Tuesday showed divers on an inflatable vessel holding a large white container containing the black box. It was unclear whether the device was the plane's flight data or cockpit voice recorder. It is to yet be handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee, which is overseeing the crash investigation.

A navy ship earlier picked up strong signals being emitted from the boxes, which officials said were buried in the seabed under tons of sharp objects in the wreckage.

 

