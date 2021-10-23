Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Sri Lanka To Give Pfizer Booster Shots To Frontline Workers, Seniors

The booster rollout comes ahead of the government's plans to lift monthslong travel restrictions between provinces on Nov 1.

Sri Lanka To Give Pfizer Booster Shots To Frontline Workers, Seniors
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Sri Lanka To Give Pfizer Booster Shots To Frontline Workers, Seniors
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T15:28:57+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 3:28 pm

Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to offer booster shots to front-line workers followed by the elderly as the island nation gears up to further ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting Nov 1, workers in the health, security, airport and tourism sectors will start receiving a third dose of vaccine, said Channa Jayasumana, the state minister of pharmaceutical production, supply and regulation.

The Pfizer booster shots will then include those above 60 years, he said.

So far, 59% of the 22 million population have been vaccinated, and the Health Ministry expects the rate to rise to 70% within three weeks.

The booster rollout comes ahead of the government's plans to lift monthslong travel restrictions between provinces on Nov 1. The government has also announced that train service that has been halted for nearly two months would restart next week.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on Oct 1 and since then, life has begun returning to normal with the reopening of cinemas, restaurants and wedding parties as COVID-19 daily cases fell to below 1,000 with less than 50 deaths.

However, a ban on public gatherings continues along with some restrictions on public transport. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Colombo Sri Lanka COVID-19 Vaccine Frontline Workers COVID-19 International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Roadside Bombing Targets Taliban, Kills Afghan Civilians

Roadside Bombing Targets Taliban, Kills Afghan Civilians

Second Quad Will Extend India’s Reach, But May Threaten Ties With Iran

Major Oil Producer Saudi Arabia Aims To Achieve Net-Zero By 2060

Storms, Flash Floods Predicted In Wild Fire Ravaged California

Indian-American Neera Tanden Named White House Staff Secretary

US: Secrecy Continues About Small Group Of Afghan Refugees Sent To Overseas Base In Kosovo

Al-Qaeda Leader Abdul Hamid Al-Matar Killed In Drone Strike: US Military

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Effective For Kids: FDA

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from World

China Vows No Concession On Taiwan After Biden Promises To Protect The Island

China Vows No Concession On Taiwan After Biden Promises To Protect The Island

South Korea Blocks Army From Appealing Transgender Soldier Case

South Korea Blocks Army From Appealing Transgender Soldier Case

Female Afghan Leader Fawzia Koofi Keeps Striving For Afghanistan From Exile

Female Afghan Leader Fawzia Koofi Keeps Striving For Afghanistan From Exile

Mexico Shootout: Woman From India Among 2 Foreigners Killed At Tulum Resort

Mexico Shootout: Woman From India Among 2 Foreigners Killed At Tulum Resort

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

T20 World Cup, Live: Smith, Maxwell Depart; Australia Need 25 In 18

T20 World Cup, Live: Smith, Maxwell Depart; Australia Need 25 In 18

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Australia vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Outlook Web Desk / Amit Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to the deceased police officer Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar.

Advertisement