Sir Harold Evans's wife, fellow author-publisher Tina Brown, said he died on Wednesday in New York due to congestive heart failure.

Associated Press (AP) 24 September 2020
Sir Harold Evans, the charismatic publisher, author, and muckraker who was a bold-faced name for decades for exposing corruption scandals in 1960s in London to publishing such 1990s best-sellers as “Primary Colors," has died, his wife said Thursday. He was 92. His wife, fellow author-publisher Tina Brown, said he died on Wednesday in New York of congestive heart failure.

A vision of British erudition and sass, Evans was a high-profile go-getter, starting in the 1960s as an editor of the Northern Echo and the Sunday Times of London who went on to become the president of Random House in 1990s.  

A defender of literature and print journalism well into the digital age, Evans was one of the all-time newspaper editors, startling British society with revelations of espionage, corporate wrongdoing, and government scandal. In the U.S., he published such attention-getters as the mysterious political novel “Primary Colors” and memoirs by authors as Manuel Noriega and Marlon Brando. He was knighted in 2004 for his contributions to journalism.

