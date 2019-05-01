Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik's Peace TV Banned By Cable Operators In Sri Lanka

Peace TV, owned by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, has been banned by two major cable operators in Sri Lanka following the Easter Sunday terror blasts.

Cable TV operators, Dialogue and SLT, have removed Naik's Peace TV from their channel list.

The April 21 Easter Sunday bombings killed at least 250 people.

Investigations have revealed that Saharan Hashim, the main suspect in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka, used to follow the preaching of Naik, Sri Lanka Mirror reported.

Naik is currently living in Malaysia to avoid being arrested by Indian authorities.

India and Bangladesh have banned Zakir Naik’s channel.

Bangladesh suspended Naik's channel in the aftermath of the Dhaka cafe attack of 2016.

Two suspects in the terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016 claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preaching. The terror attack had left 22 people dead.

Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) organisation has been banned for five years in India. He is facing NIA probe over charges of committing unlawful activities in India.

The 52-year-old currently holds a permanent residence status in Malaysia, which was confirmed last year by then-Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid

In a related incident, Riyas Aboobacker, alias Abu Dujana, who was arrested by the NIA in Kerala on Monday has confessed he was an avid follower of Naik.

Aboobacker, 29, was believed to be planning to carry out suicide attacks in Kerala.