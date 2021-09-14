Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US President Joe Biden | File Photo-PTI

The Biden-Harris administration in the US has made elevating the Quad a priority. The first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March was virtual. And now the September 24 Summit will be in-person.

Trending

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T07:42:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 7:42 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the first-ever in-person Quad summit at the White House on September 24.

It will also be attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.

The four leaders would discuss deepening their ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas like combatting Covid-19, addressing the climate crisis and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Biden-Harris administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this Summit, which will be in-person, she said.

Related Stories

'It's Great To See You': US President Biden To Modi At First Virtual Quad Summit

Will The Quad Summit Dare Mention China?

In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic ?values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending a subtle message to China.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on September 24. President Biden is looking forward to welcoming to the White House Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan,” Psaki said.

“Hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” she said. 

According to the White House, the Quad Leaders will be focused on deepening their ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas such as combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. 

The Quad summit will take place amidst China's aggressive behaviour in the resource-rich South China Sea. 

Beijing claims almost all of the 1.3 million square mile South China Sea as its sovereign territory. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. 

 In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Joe Biden USA India White House India-US Prime Minister of India International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Will Look Into Pakistan's Role In Last 20 Years: Antony Blinken Tells US Lawmakers

Will Look Into Pakistan's Role In Last 20 Years: Antony Blinken Tells US Lawmakers

Pakistani Journalists Protest Against New Law Concerning Press Freedom

Hezbollah Delivers Oil Tanker From Iran To Lebanon, Violates US Sanctions

Inherited Deadline, Not A Plan: US Secretary Of State On Afghanistan Withdrawal

UN Promises $1.2 Billion To Afghans In Crisis

Monument Honoring 9/11 Victims Defaced In South Carolina, Vandals Paint Taliban On It

UN Chief Allocates $20 Million To Aid Humanitarian Operations In Afghanistan

Israel Hits Hamas Targets As Gaza Militants Fire Rockets

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from World

France Disappointed With Newly Formed Taliban Government

France Disappointed With Newly Formed Taliban Government

Explained: Should World Be Wary Of Kim Jong Un After N Korea's Missile Testing Claims?

Explained: Should World Be Wary Of Kim Jong Un After N Korea's Missile Testing Claims?

Japan Warns Of Possible Terror Attack In Six Nations, Asks Citizens To Stay Away From Religious Places

Japan Warns Of Possible Terror Attack In Six Nations, Asks Citizens To Stay Away From Religious Places

UN Seeks $606 Million Aid From Donors For Afghanistan

UN Seeks $606 Million Aid From Donors For Afghanistan

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

Outlook Web Desk / The Summit will also be attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

Harish Manav / The UNHRC Chief described the use of UAPA in India as ‘worrying’ and said hundreds of people remain in detention for exercising their right to the freedom of expression.

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Kamalika Ghosh / Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/