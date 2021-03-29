Nose-Only Covid-19 Mask Leaves Netizens Amused, Watch Video Here

Researchers from Mexico have designed a nose-only mask for Covid-19. A video of a man and woman wearing the mask was shared on Twitter. The viral video left netizens in splits and they dropped hilarious comments and memes trolling the mask.

The mask has been reportedly designed to protect individuals from coronavirus while they eat or drink. The mask can be worn beneath one's regular face mask. In the video, the man and the woman remove their face mask as they eat while still having the 'nose-only mask on.

Watch the video here:

Researchers in Mexico have designed a 'nose-only mask' pic.twitter.com/N0GkRzmxrH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

The video garnered attention from the Twitteratis who grabbed the opportunity to troll the mask. Here are some of the hilarious comments:

They should make it toucan shaped - “just follow your nose!” pic.twitter.com/fTgZtBz97d — Drew Echo (@truefauxfilms) March 24, 2021

We're really setting the bar low for "Researcher" now. pic.twitter.com/HPBmtcU073 — MrManderly (@JCDentonNetRnnr) March 24, 2021

The video has received over 463,000 views on the microblogging website.

