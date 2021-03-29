March 29, 2021
Poshan
Nose-Only Covid-19 Mask Leaves Netizens Amused, Watch Video Here

The mask has been reportedly designed to protect individuals from coronavirus while they eat or drink.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Researchers from Mexico have designed a nose-only mask for Covid-19. A video of a man and woman wearing the mask was shared on Twitter. The viral video left netizens in splits and they dropped hilarious comments and memes trolling the mask. 

The mask has been reportedly designed to protect individuals from coronavirus while they eat or drink. The mask can be worn beneath one's regular face mask. In the video, the man and the woman remove their face mask as they eat while still having the 'nose-only mask on.

Watch the video here:

The video garnered attention from the Twitteratis who grabbed the opportunity to troll the mask. Here are some of the hilarious comments:

The video has received over 463,000 views on the microblogging website. 

