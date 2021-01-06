Mike Pompeo Praises External Affairs Minister Jaishankar For Advancing US-India Ties

Calling External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar a great diplomat and leader, outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US-India relationship was made "all the stronger" while working with a friend like him.

“The US-India relationship was made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as my friend,” Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo also posted a picture of him with Jaishankar along with the tweet.

In the same tweet, he thanked Jaishankar.

The U.S.-India relationship was made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as my friend. Thank you @Jaishankar. #HowdyModi #ModiHaitoMumkinHai pic.twitter.com/vpxitHiNJS — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 5, 2021

Pompeo used hashtag ''HowdyMody'' to signify the historic address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump in Houston in 2019.

He also used #''ModiHaitoMumkinHai'', which means Modi makes it possible.

Pompeo and Jaishankar frequently speak over phone and exchange views on regional, bilateral and global issues.

Pompeo's tweet came as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office on January 20.

