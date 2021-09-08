September 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Mexico: Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Acapulco, Buildings Sway In Nearby Capital

Mexico: Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Acapulco, Buildings Sway In Nearby Capital

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night

Associated Press (AP) 08 September 2021, Last Updated at 10:09 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mexico: Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Acapulco, Buildings Sway In Nearby Capital
7.0 magnitude earthquake in Mexico
AP/PTI
Mexico: Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Acapulco, Buildings Sway In Nearby Capital
outlookindia.com
2021-09-08T10:09:46+05:30
Also read

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centred 17 kilometres (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.

There were no immediate reports from the quake zone.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.

Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though they said electricity was knocked out in some neighbourhoods.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Abortion Not A Crime: Mexico Supreme Court Passes Landmark Judgment

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Mexico International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos