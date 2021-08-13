August 13, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Malaysian Police: Air Force Officer Kills 3 Colleagues, Self

Malaysian Police: Air Force Officer Kills 3 Colleagues, Self

Police in eastern Sarawak state on Borneo island said the shootings occurred at a security post on an air force base in the state, and that they were still investigating the motive.

Associated Press (AP) 13 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:59 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Malaysian Police: Air Force Officer Kills 3 Colleagues, Self
Air force officer kills 3 colleagues on a shooting rampage
Representational image
Malaysian Police: Air Force Officer Kills 3 Colleagues, Self
outlookindia.com
2021-08-13T15:59:11+05:30

A Malaysian air force officer went on a shooting rampage Friday, killing three colleagues before turning the gun on himself, officials said.

Police in eastern Sarawak state on Borneo island said the shootings occurred at a security post on an air force base in the state, and that they were still investigating the motive.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner Mancha Anak Ata said an initial investigation showed the gunman had snatched firearms from the security post before going on a rampage.

He said one of the victims had tried to calm him down but was shot in the stomach. The gunman then entered the post and shot two officers, killing them on the spot, he said. Mancha said the gunman then put the gun to his chin and killed himself.

The officer who was shot in the stomach died of his injuries in a hospital, he said.

The national Bernama news agency quoted a district police official, Sudirman Kram, as saying that the gunman asked those at the post “whether they wanted to live or die.” Local media reported that he was under a coronavirus quarantine.

Malaysia has been under a lockdown since June 1 due to a worsening outbreak, with new daily cases exceeding 20,000. Total confirmed infections have risen above 1.3 million, with close to 12,000 deaths.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Germany Commemorates 60 Years Since Building Of Berlin Wall

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Malaysia Gunshot Air Force Brutal Killing International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos