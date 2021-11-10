Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

In a small nikah ceremony, Mala Yousafzai recently got married, she announced on twitter. She got married to Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board. The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education posted images on Twitter of her celebration on Tuesday with Asser Malik and her family.

"Today marks a precious day in my life," Malala wrote. "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Yousafzai was targeted by the Taliban for her objections to the group's regressive interpretation of Islam that limited girls' access to education. She was shot while returning from school to home in Pakistan's Swat Valley in 2012.

She was rushed to the English city of Birmingham for medical treatment where her family eventually joined her. She went back to school as soon in the United Kingdom as she could but kept campaigning for the right to an education for others. She graduated from Oxford University in June 2020.

Her Twitter feed was flooded with expressions of goodwill.