Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Major Oil Producer Saudi Arabia Aims To Achieve Net-Zero By 2060

The announcement only pertains to Saudi Arabia's efforts within its national borders, and does not impact its continued aggressive investment in oil and exporting its fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.

Major Oil Producer Saudi Arabia Aims To Achieve Net-Zero By 2060
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Major Oil Producer Saudi Arabia Aims To Achieve Net-Zero By 2060
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T14:32:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 2:32 pm

One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced on Saturday that it aims to accomplish “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by the year of  2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb anthropogenic climate change.

The announcement, made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum, was timed to make a splash a little more than a week before the start of the global COP26 climate conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its emissions, Prince Mohammed said the kingdom would do so through a so-called “Carbon Circular Economy” approach.

That approach focuses on still unreliable carbon capture and storage technologies over efforts to actually reduce global reliance on fossil fuels.

The announcement only pertains to Saudi Arabia's efforts within its national borders, and does not impact its continued aggressive investment in oil and exporting its fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

“The transition to net zero carbon emissions will be delivered in a manner that preserves the kingdom's leading role in enhancing the security and stability of global energy markets, particularly considering the maturity and availability of technologies necessary to manage and reduce emissions,” a statement by the Saudi Green Initiative forum said.

The kingdom's oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue.

The global summit COP26 starting Oct. 31 will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges. It is being described as “the world's last best chance ” to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels.

The summit is expected to see a flurry of new commitments from governments and businesses to reduce their emissions of greenhouse gases.

Leaked documents first reported by the BBC emerged Thursday showing how Saudi Arabia and other countries, including Australia, Brazil and Japan, are apparently trying to water down an upcoming UN science panel report on global warming.

The documents are purportedly evidence of the way in which some governments' public support for climate action is undermined by their efforts behind closed doors.

Saudi Arabia has pushed back against the recommendation that fossil fuels be urgently phased out of the energy sector.

Instead, the kingdom is touting, thus enabling nations to continue burning fossil fuels by sucking the resulting emissions out of the atmosphere, according to Greenpeace, which obtained the documents.

The kingdom repeatedly seeks to have the report's authors delete references to the need to phase out fossil fuels, as well as the panel's conclusion that there is a “need for urgent and accelerated mitigation actions at all scales”, according to the leaked documents.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates — another major Gulf Arab energy producer — announced it too would join the “net zero” club of nations with a target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The UAE did not announce specifics on how it will reach this target, but said its Ministry of Climate Change and Environment would work with the energy, economy, industry, infrastructure, transport, waste, agriculture and other sectors on the government's strategies and policies to achieve net zero by 2050.

The UAE says it is home to three of the largest solar facilities in the world and is the first country in the Middle East to deploy nuclear power. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Dubai Saudi Arabia Net Zero Oil Producer COP-26 Climate Change International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Storms, Flash Floods Predicted In Wild Fire Ravaged California

Storms, Flash Floods Predicted In Wild Fire Ravaged California

Indian-American Neera Tanden Named White House Staff Secretary

US: Secrecy Continues About Small Group Of Afghan Refugees Sent To Overseas Base In Kosovo

Al-Qaeda Leader Abdul Hamid Al-Matar Killed In Drone Strike: US Military

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Effective For Kids: FDA

China Vows No Concession On Taiwan After Biden Promises To Protect The Island

South Korea Blocks Army From Appealing Transgender Soldier Case

Female Afghan Leader Fawzia Koofi Keeps Striving For Afghanistan From Exile

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from World

Mexico Shootout: Woman From India Among 2 Foreigners Killed At Tulum Resort

Mexico Shootout: Woman From India Among 2 Foreigners Killed At Tulum Resort

Russia Blast: 7 Dead, 9 Injured In Gunpowder Factory Explosion

Russia Blast: 7 Dead, 9 Injured In Gunpowder Factory Explosion

IMF Chief Economist Geeta Gopinath To Quit Work And Go Back To Harvard

IMF Chief Economist Geeta Gopinath To Quit Work And Go Back To Harvard

Bangladesh Police Arrests Key Suspect Behind Recent Communal Violence

Bangladesh Police Arrests Key Suspect Behind Recent Communal Violence

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad Vs India

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Announce 12-Member Squad Vs India

Outlook Web Bureau / Pakistan have lost all their five encounters against India in T20 World Cups so far and would like to break the jinx when the arch-rivals face-off on Sunday.

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Naseer Ganai / He will also inaugurate the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah, and chair a high-level security review meeting.

Advertisement