November 13, 2020
Corona
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Nevada

There have been no reports of damage so far

Associated Press (AP) 13 November 2020
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2020-11-13T19:04:51+05:30

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck a remote corner of Nevada early on Friday, shaking the desert and a nearby town, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck at 1:13 a.m. local time and was centred about 21 miles (34 kms) southeast of Mina, the USGS said.

People reported feeling the tremors across desert communities in western Nevada and in California's Sierra mountains, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Nevada Earthquake International

