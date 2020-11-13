Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Nevada

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck a remote corner of Nevada early on Friday, shaking the desert and a nearby town, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck at 1:13 a.m. local time and was centred about 21 miles (34 kms) southeast of Mina, the USGS said.

People reported feeling the tremors across desert communities in western Nevada and in California's Sierra mountains, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

