Kumar Mangalam Birla's Daughter Ananya Slams US Restaurant For Being 'Racist'

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Group’s billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has slammed a US restaurant for allegedly being racist, claiming that an Italian-American dining place in California “literally threw” her and her family out of their premises. The singer took to Twitter to share her ordeal on Saturday, saying “this is not okay”.

“This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay,” Ananya Birla tweeted.

The Scopa Italian Roots restaurant is an Italian-American dining place run by chef Antonia Lofaso in California.

“We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay,” Ananya said in another tweet, tagging Lofaso.

Ananya’s mother, and educationist Neerja Birla also lashed out at the restaurant for allegedly ill-treating them.

“Very shocking… absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant. You have no right to treat any of your customers like this,” Neerja Birla tweeted.

