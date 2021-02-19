February 19, 2021
Corona
Japan Reports New Covid Strain, Different From UK, South Africa Variants

A new coronavirus mutant has been found in 91 cases in the Kanto area of Japan and in two cases at airports, says official

Outlook Web Bureau 19 February 2021
Representational Image
Amidst the third wave of Covid-19 in Japan, authorities have now found more than 90 cases of new Covid-19 variant in the country. Reports have claimed that new variant of coronavirus, E484K was found in the Kanto area of eastern Japan and at two airports.

Japan is coping up with new challenges after an infection cluster broke out at Tokyo immigration facility and several cases of new coronavirus strain were found in the country

"A new coronavirus mutant has been found in 91 cases in the Kanto area of Japan and in two cases at airports", Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the new strain may have originated overseas but is different from other variants that were discovered in UK and South Africa

Japan's Covid-19 tally has mounted to around 4,00,000 cases of Covid-19 with over 7000 fatalities. Recently, 151 cases of new mutants of coronavirus strain from UK, South Africa and Brazil were reported in the nation, following which authorities laid strict norms to curb the spread.

