March 20, 2021
Poshan
Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Japan

The quake was centred 34 kilometres (21 miles) east of Ishinomaki, Japan at a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles), officials said

Associated Press (AP) 20 March 2021
Representational Image
Japan on Saturday experienced a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo after which Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory for the country's northeast coast. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the strength at magnitude 7.0. The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m.

USGS said the quake was centred 27 kilometres (16.7 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 kilometres (33.5 miles). That's off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country's rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The tsunami advisory was issued for Miyagi prefecture. Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.

