November 27, 2020
Corona
Iran Scientist Linked To Military Nuclear Programme ‘Killed’

State TV on Friday cited sources confirming the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Associated Press (AP) 27 November 2020
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
2020-11-27T21:28:07+05:30

Iranian state television is reporting that a scientist that Israel has alleged led a military nuclear programme in early 2000s has been “assassinated”.

State TV Friday cited sources confirming the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. It said it would offer more information shortly.

Fakhrizadeh led Iran's so-called “Amad,” or “Hope” programme. Israel and the West have alleged it was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran. Tehran long has maintained its nuclear programme is peaceful.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that “Amad” program ended in the early 2000s. Its inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites.

