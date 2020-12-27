December 27, 2020
Corona
Iran: At Least 10 Climbers Die Due To Avalanches In Alborz Mountains

Rescue teams are conducting search operations for those missing, reports said

Associated Press (AP) 27 December 2020
Representational Image
File photo
2020-12-27T12:50:11+05:30

A series of avalanches in Iran killed 10 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, state TV reported on Sunday.

The report said rescue teams were searching for a number of missing people after the avalanches struck four different areas. State TV aired footage of emergency crews using a helicopter to search for those missing and injured.

The incidents happened on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches struck is popular on weekends for its hiking and climbing.

Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.

