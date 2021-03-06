In Viral Video, Woman Finds Entire Apartment Behind Bathroom Mirror

March 06, 2021
Corona
In her first TikTok video, Hartsoe showed followers how she decided to find out the reason behind the cool breeze in her bathroom despite no presence of any window or cooling vent.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2021
Video screenshot
Twitter/ Chey the Shooter
2021-03-06T10:23:49+05:30

In a bizarre incident, a New York City woman discovered an entire apartment behind her bathroom mirror. In a series of TikTok videos that have now gone viral, Samantha Hartsoe documented her discovery. 

In her first TikTok video, Hartsoe showed users how she decided to find out the reason behind the cool breeze in her bathroom despite no presence of any window or cooling vent. 

The video shows the lady discovering that the breeze was coming from behind a mirror placed over a sink. On removing the mirror from its place, Hartsoe revealed a large hole opening up in a room with no light. 

While trying to uncover more, the lady steps into the room wearing a mask, gloves, and holding a hammer for safety. 

But she soon discovers that it was not just a room but a full apartment behind her bathroom mirror.  "Wow, this is a whole other apartment," she can be heard saying in the video. 

She remarks about"signs of life" being present in the apartment with water bottles and garbage bags found littered in the place. 

Hartsoe also tells the viewers that the apartment seems really old and that the bathroom was not in proper functioning. 

The video was shared on Twitter and has garnered over 4 million views.

It has left Twitteratis surprised with people calling the incident "better than the best true-crime podcast".

 

 

