Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks: US President Donald Trump Blames Iran For Attacks, But Calls For Talks

Targetting Iran for the oil tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman, US President Donald Trump on Friday said on Fox News Channel's 'Fox & Friends', that 'Iran did it.'

Outlook Web Bureau 15 June 2019
President Donald Trump is blaming Iran for attacks on oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. But he's also hoping that implicit US threats to use force will yield talks with the Islamic Republic, as the Pentagon considers beefing up defenses in the Persian Gulf area.

A day after explosions blew holes in two oil tankers just outside Iran's territorial waters, rattling international oil markets, the administration seemed caught between pressure to punish Iran, and reassure Washington's Gulf Arab allies without drawing the U.S. closer to war.

Trump said Friday on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends", that "Iran did it." The U.S. military released video it said showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded mine from one of the oil tankers.

