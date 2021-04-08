Groom Wears Shorts To His Wedding, Here's Why

It's no new that everybody wants to dress up and look their best on their wedding day. But this man from Indonesia evidently did not follow the most taken path and chose to wear nothing but a pair of shorts for his important day.

In pictures that have gone viral on social media, the groom can be seen shirtless, wearing shorts, having an arm sling, and a couple of bandages on. The bride, however, can be seen dressed in traditional Javanese wedding attire.

After the pictures surfaced online, netizens were curious to know the reason behind them.

As reported by Kompas.com, the groom was injured in a motorcycle accident four days prior to his wedding.

The bride Elinda Dwi told the Indonesian newspaper that Suprapto had gone out to buy petrol when he lost his consciousness and fell off the motorcycle. He could not fit wear his wedding attire because he underwent a shoulder injury after the accident.

The viral pictures have garnered all kinds of comments. While some mocked the couple for multiple reasons, many people celebrated the fact that the groom showed up for the wedding even after getting injured.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine