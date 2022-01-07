Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Global Covid-19 Update: New Cases Grew 71% In Last Week Of 2021

The Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, released by the World Health Organization, said that during the week of December 27 to January 2, the global number of new cases increased sharply by 71% as compared to the previous week.

Global Covid-19 Update: New Cases Grew 71% In Last Week Of 2021
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Global Covid-19 Update: New Cases Grew 71% In Last Week Of 2021
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T09:40:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 9:40 am

The number of new Covid-19 cases increased exponentially by 71 per cent globally during the week December 27-January 2 as compared to the previous week, while the number of new deaths decreased by 10 per cent, the WHO said on Thursday, as the new Omicron variant led the spike.

The Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, released by the global health agency, said that during the week of December 27 to January 2, following a gradual increase since October, the global number of new cases increased sharply by 71% as compared to the previous week.

The number of new deaths decreased by 10%. This corresponds to just under 9.5 million new cases and over 41,000 new deaths reported during the last week. As of January 2, a total of nearly 289 million cases and over 5.4 million deaths have been reported globally, the update by the World Health Organisation said.

It said that all regions reported an increase in the incidence of weekly cases, with the Region of the Americas reporting the largest increase (100%), followed by the South-East Asia (78%), European (65%), Eastern Mediterranean (40%), Western Pacific (38%) and the African (7%) Regions.

Tags

PTI World Health Org­anisation (WHO) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

WWII Era Letter Written By 22-Year-Old Soldier To His Mom Gets Delivered 76 Years Later

WWII Era Letter Written By 22-Year-Old Soldier To His Mom Gets Delivered 76 Years Later

Reports Of Chemical Weapons Use By ISIL To Be Dealt With Utmost Attention: India

Australia, Japan Sign Defense Pact Amid China's Growing Assertiveness

China's Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Calls Party Flight To Mexico ‘Slap In The Face’

Kazakhstan: Dozens Protesters Killed; 12 Cops Dead In Clashes

Sri Lanka Releases 12 Indian Fishermen

Regrouping Of TTP Raises Fears Of Horrific Violence In Pakistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from World

Biden, Congress Mark A Year Since Violent Insurrection

Biden, Congress Mark A Year Since Violent Insurrection

West: Syria Must Answer 20 Questions On Its Chemical Weapons

West: Syria Must Answer 20 Questions On Its Chemical Weapons

North Korea Claims Second Successful Test Of Hypersonic Missile

North Korea Claims Second Successful Test Of Hypersonic Missile

Omicron Covid-19 Is ‘Mild, Doesn’t Cause Death’, South Africa Data Shows

Omicron Covid-19 Is ‘Mild, Doesn’t Cause Death’, South Africa Data Shows

Read More from Outlook

How Covid Has Hit Sports And Spectators Around The World

How Covid Has Hit Sports And Spectators Around The World

Suresh Menon / Over the past two years, Covid rendered spectator sports—that symbol of civilisational normality—into a battleground of perception

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement